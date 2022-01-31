Weiss Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,788 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 1.35% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 596.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 59,738 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TZPS opened at $9.72 on Monday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

