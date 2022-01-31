Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,050 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $49,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 468,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,432,980. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $219.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

