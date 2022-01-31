Wells Fargo & Company Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $105.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s previous close.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,431. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,455 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 95,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,959,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.