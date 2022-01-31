Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Welltower worth $33,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $84.06 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

