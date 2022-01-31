Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Head to Head Comparison

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 46.41% 22.40% 1.90% Independent Bank 30.55% 17.13% 1.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.33 billion 7.66 $506.60 million $8.28 11.83 Independent Bank $220.57 million 2.34 $56.15 million $3.06 7.92

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 8 0 3.00 Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $123.44, suggesting a potential upside of 26.07%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Independent Bank on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the Company’s investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.