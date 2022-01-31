Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 83,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Westlake Chemical worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,936,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $96.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

