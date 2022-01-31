Westlake Chemical Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.01.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WLK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

WLK stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

