WHALE Reaches One Day Volume of $1.18 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, WHALE has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $54.71 million and $1.18 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $7.28 or 0.00018927 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00050202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.33 or 0.07000601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,385.69 or 0.99773538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006755 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

