Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

TSE:WPM opened at C$49.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. The firm has a market cap of C$22.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$59.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$338.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$373.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

