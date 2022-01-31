White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 121.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,024.32 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $978.51 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,020.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,074.07.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

