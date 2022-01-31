WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Hits $426.73 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $426.73 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00023661 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004098 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001514 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.