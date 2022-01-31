Widercoin (WDR) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $26,007.89 and approximately $1,206.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.04 or 0.06934152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.53 or 0.99752261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

