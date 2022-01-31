William Blair Comments on CACI International Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CACI International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.86. William Blair also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.03 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CACI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.33.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $245.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CACI International has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.22. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in CACI International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CACI International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in CACI International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 5.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

