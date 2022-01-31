William Blair Comments on RLI Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLI in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $102.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09. RLI has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $117.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

