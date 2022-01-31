William Blair Weighs in on Dover Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

NYSE:DOV opened at $167.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Dover by 116,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Dover by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

