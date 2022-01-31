William Blair Weighs in on Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Shares of ROK opened at $284.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.82 and a 200-day moving average of $321.31. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

