Wing Finance Market Cap Reaches $40.23 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00047709 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.76 or 0.06879398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,137.34 or 0.99690562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00051790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00052688 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

