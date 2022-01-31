WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.06 or 0.00501797 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

