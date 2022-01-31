WINkLink Price Up 7.4% This Week (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $294.27 million and $200.59 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.75 or 0.06927938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,535.11 or 0.99997717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006697 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,035,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

