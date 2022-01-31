WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Up 0.5%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.95 and last traded at $84.95. 24,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 53,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 890.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.