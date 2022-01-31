Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Trading Down 4.5%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 98,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 77,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$32.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfden Resources Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers 6,800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

