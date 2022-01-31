Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,662 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of PK opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

