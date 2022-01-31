Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 390,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Mortgage Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $807.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.