Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAQ opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

