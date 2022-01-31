Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Group Nine Acquisition worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNAC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNAC opened at $9.70 on Monday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

