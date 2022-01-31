Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

HON stock opened at $201.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.54.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

