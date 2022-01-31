Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Northern Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLIT opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.