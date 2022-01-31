Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,200 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPS. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth about $251,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Couch acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $32,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CPS opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $330.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $526.69 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

