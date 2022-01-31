WOO Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.73 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $503.25 million and $26.73 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045143 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00113726 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,990,413,144 coins and its circulating supply is 882,748,139 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.