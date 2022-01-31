WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,340 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP) has been given a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,225 ($16.53) to GBX 1,475 ($19.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($13.22) to GBX 1,030 ($13.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.58) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,264.22 ($17.06).

WPP traded up GBX 4.88 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,150.38 ($15.52). 3,545,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,835. The company has a market cap of £13.27 billion and a PE ratio of 28.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. WPP has a one year low of GBX 762.90 ($10.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.48).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

