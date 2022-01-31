Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $10.43 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.43 billion and $222.64 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38,446.79 or 1.00064024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00073936 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00020668 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00029371 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.38 or 0.00503299 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 271,257 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

