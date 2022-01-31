Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits Market Capitalization of $541,321.49 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $281.79 or 0.00731028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $541,321.49 and $25,517.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.43 or 0.06987335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,429.23 or 0.99693704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars.

