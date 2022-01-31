Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $55,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,111.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 127,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 63.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $82.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

