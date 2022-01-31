Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,450 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Xilinx worth $34,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 134.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

XLNX opened at $177.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.56.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

