XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $1,042,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
XPEL traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.36. 126,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $103.84.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
