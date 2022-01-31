xRhodium Trading Up 79.4% Over Last 7 Days (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00003251 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $2,697.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 79.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

