xSuter Trading Up 9% This Week (XSUTER)

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, xSuter has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One xSuter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $130.12 or 0.00338308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xSuter has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $209,097.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xSuter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.81 or 0.06975365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.24 or 0.99752937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006743 BTC.

xSuter Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

Buying and Selling xSuter

