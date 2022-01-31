Xuez Price Up 90.5% Over Last 7 Days (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Xuez has a market cap of $47,472.50 and approximately $57,642.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded 90.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,221,299 coins and its circulating supply is 4,254,866 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

