Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,737 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.42% of Xylem worth $92,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $74,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $74,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 108.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 82.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,832. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

