Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $398.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,494. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 569,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,582,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 452,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 115,679 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

