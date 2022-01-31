Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 9.3% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) traded up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. 6,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 630,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $886.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.90.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
