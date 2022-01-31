Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the third quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Yatsen by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Yatsen during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Yatsen during the third quarter worth $106,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YSG stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $594.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -1.39. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $208.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

