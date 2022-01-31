yAxis Reaches Market Cap of $842,544.07 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. yAxis has a market cap of $842,544.07 and $41,800.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002346 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.75 or 0.06927938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,535.11 or 0.99997717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006697 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

