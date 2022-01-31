YENTEN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $81,800.67 and approximately $34.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YENTEN has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,263.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.52 or 0.07021024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00284355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.55 or 0.00741029 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00067190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00380836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00237755 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

