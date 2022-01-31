Yield Guild Games (YGG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41.59 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00007532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $242.72 million and $41.59 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00048045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.80 or 0.06938729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,612.12 or 0.99542350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,285,689 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

