Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) Trading Up 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001911 BTC on popular exchanges. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market cap of $737,458.38 and $23,079.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Young Boys Fan Token has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00050560 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.47 or 0.06962923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,464.81 or 0.99806474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00051478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00055151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Buying and Selling Young Boys Fan Token

