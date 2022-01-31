YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stake Raised by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,984 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.45% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,585. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

