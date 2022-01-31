Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 235.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 359,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after acquiring an additional 180,262 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $122.24 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.