Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report $37.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $76.33 million. Agenus reported sales of $31.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $313.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.90 million to $351.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $66.45 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $85.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth $54,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $675.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

