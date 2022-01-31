Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $932.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to announce sales of $932.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $927.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $938.00 million. Agnico Eagle Mines reported sales of $928.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $46.26 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after buying an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $89,836,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $49,135,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $45,866,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after buying an additional 725,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

